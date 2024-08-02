Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has hit it out of the park and exceeded expectations on a global level by comfortably making an entry into the 1000-crore club. It became the first Indian film of 2024 to achieve the feat and is currently dominating other top Indian grossers by a massive margin. At the worldwide box office, it has amassed a staggering 1041.53 crores gross, leaving behind Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter by an unbelievable margin on the list of 2024’s top 10 highest-grossing Indian films globally.

The Nag Ashwin directorial was released on 27 June in theatres and opened to positive reviews from all across the globe. As a result, the Tollywood biggie crossed several milestones like a cakewalk and even crossed the mark of 1000 crores gross. As of now, it stands at 1041.53 crores gross and is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Tollywood’s HanuMan (294.18 crores gross) and Guntur Kaaram (181.86 crores gross) are also on the list.

Among Bollywood releases, Fighter is at the top and is placed in the second spot in the list. It amassed 354.70 crores gross at the worldwide box office, so it is lagging behind Kalki 2898 AD by a margin of 686.83 crores gross. Shaitaan (216.18 crores gross) and Crew (161.20 crores gross) are two more films from Bollywood on the list.

Among Mollywood releases, Manjummel Boys is shining bright by getting placed in the fourth position. It amassed 241.56 crores gross globally. The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) and Aavesham are the other Malayalam films on the list, with a collection of 160.08 crores gross and 156.48 crores gross, respectively.

Kollywood has only one film on the list: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which has a gross of 146.58 crores and is still in theatres.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Kalki 2898 AD – 1041.53 crores Fighter – 354.70 crores HanuMan – 294.18 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Shaitaan – 216.18 crores Guntur Kaaram – 181.86 crores Crew – 161.20 crores The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) – 160.08 crores Aavesham – 156.48 crores Indian 2 – 146.58 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

