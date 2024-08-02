At the start of the year, we witnessed a big blast in the form of Teja Sajja’s HanuMan. It surprised everyone with its performance at the worldwide box office and eventually earned a staggering 290 crores+ gross. Now, the film is geared for a big release in Japan, and it has a golden chance of entering the 300 crore club globally. It will also aim to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prasanth Varma, the Telugu superhero film was released in theatres on 12th January 2024. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even the ticket-buying audience gave it a big thumbs up. It faced a big clash with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. In the first couple of days, the Mahesh Babu starrer dominated the run, but later, with strong word-of-mouth, the Teja Sajja starrer turned the tables.

In India, HanuMan earned an unbelievable 201 crore net, which equals 294.18 crore gross. It was declared a blockbuster at the Indian box office. In overseas, too, the film did a business of 57 crores gross, emerging as a huge success. At the worldwide box office, it amassed a staggering 294.18 crores gross, thus missing the 300 crore mark.

Now, HanuMan is ready for its phase 2 release as the arrival date in Japan is locked. As per reports, the film will be released in Japan on October 4. As films with superhero narratives and unique storytelling work in Japan, this Teja Sajja starrer, too, has the potential to earn big in the country.

With positive word-of-mouth, HanuMan has a chance of entering the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan, and if that happens, it’ll enter the 300-crore club at the worldwide box office. To hit the 300 crore mark globally, it needs 5.82 crore gross more, and to join the top Indian grossers in Japan, it needs 5.37 crore gross.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in Japan:

RRR – 132 crores Muthu – 21.46 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 16.10 crores Darbar – 12.34 crores 3 Idiots – 9.12 crores Magadheera – 8.58 crores English Vinglish – 8.05 crores The Lunchbox – 8.05 crores Saaho – 6.44 crores Enthiran – 5.36 crores

