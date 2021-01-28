Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi brought fireworks at the box office with their latest outing Master. The film did unthinkable in a crisis of COVID-19 as it managed to cross 100 crore mark like a cakewalk. It pulled the audience to theatres in a huge number and theatre owners couldn’t thank enough.

Advertisement

But what came as a shocking surprise that yesterday, the film’s official arrival on Amazon Prime Video was shared. The move by the makers has left everyone puzzled as the film is still minting magic at the ticket windows. In fact, the Lokesh Kangaraj directorial hasn’t even completed its 3-week run and the film has already got its digital premiere date i.e. 29th January.

Advertisement

As a consequence, theatre owners have now expressed their dismay to the makers. In order to compensate for the unfavourable decision, the owners are now asking for 10 per cent additional share on the first week and second week’s business done by Master. Reportedly, the producers have refused to give an extra share. The makers believe that the film has provided the much-needed business to theatres, so are in no mood to shed extra money to theatre owners.

Reconsidering the demand of an additional share, Master makers and theatre owners to hold another meeting. Let’s wait and see what happens!

Meanwhile, after a grand success in a theatrical run, Master is all set to get its Hindi remake very soon. Producer Murad Khetani has reportedly bought Hindi remake rights of the Tamil film.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Karan Johar who was also in the bid but Khetani was smart enough to offer more money and bag the rights. A source close to the development said, “Karan Johar was also trying to get the rights to make Master in Hindi. He was trying really hard but when Murad got a hang of it, he quietly raised his price and bagged the deal.”

Must Read: Taapsee Pannu Dons Her Cricketer Avatar As She Begin Prep For Shabaash Mithu

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube