A powerhouse of talent and the face of the modern Indian woman, Taapsee Pannu today gave her fans a glimpse of her on-the-field cricket training for her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. For her role as ace Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj in the biopic, Taapsee will be training with coach Nooshin Al khadeer. Being the dedicated method actor that she is, Taapsee will be training to perfect her every action and stance to play a professional cricketer on screen.

Speaking about her training regimen, Taapsee Pannu said, “I’ve never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyper ventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I’ve thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali.”

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu is the inspiring tale of the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali Raj starring Taapsee Pannu. An inspiration to billions of young girls in the country, her life is now all set to be documented on the silver screen in this biopic

