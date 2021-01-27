Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru received acclaim from the audience as well as critics as it released on Amazon Prime Video in November last year. While the fans loved watching it at the comfort of their home amid pandemic, a lot of people also wished if the film could release in cinemas.

Advertisement

But here’s big news which will bring a smile on the faces of all the fans of Suriya and Soorarai Pottru. The much-loved film is now officially in the race for Oscars 2021 as it is now being considered under multiple categories like Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and others.

Co-producer of the film, Rajsekar Pandian shared the screenshots of emails received from Oscar regarding the film’s successful submission in the Academy Screening Room. “Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today 👍🏼👍🏼 @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy” he tweeted.

Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today 👍🏼👍🏼 @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/6Pgem7ZUSy — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) January 26, 2021 Advertisement

Isn’t that exciting?

While Soorarai Pottru joining the Oscars race is a piece of big news indeed, the race is going to be a long one.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal & Aparna Balamurali.

Earlier in November, Suriya shared that he believes that films should give hope and inspiration, beyond entertainment. He is not against the concept of larger-than-life films, but he primarily looks for stories that inspire.

He also talked about Bollywood films. Although he has featured only in one Hindi film, Rakht Charitra 2, by Ram Gopal Varma, as an audience he does watch a lot of Bollywood films, and the ones inspired by true stories have certainly left him impressed.

“You always have a special place for films like Neerja, Padman, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Manjhi. These films somewhere take a special place in your heart. They not only tell stories but also give hope and inspiration. They show how strong our people are,” Suriya told IANS.

It’s not like he is against the concept of larger-than-life films.

“I have done movies like Singam and Ghajini, and I loved them. But for my movies, apart from entertainment, should have an impact. There should be some learning, something that you want to keep, something that will make you ponder. I think those takeaways are also important in movies apart from entertainment. Something that will make you think or change your beliefs…movies can do that. They help to take life decisions. I like those experiences,” he said.

Must Read: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Poster Inspired From Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider? Netizens Draw The Parallels!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube