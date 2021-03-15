If you have been following the buzz, you know the craze SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR drives one. The makers through the last one years have revealed several looks, including that of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They took the fans by storm and were all over the internet in no time. The magnum opus that brings together the best of both worlds has become one of the most anticipated projects across the country.

Keeping the buzz on and increasing fans’ curiosity, the makers today are all set to give fans a surprise as they have released Alia Bhatt’s first look as Sita from RRR. The reveal is also marking a special occasion as Alia is celebrating her birthday today. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update, and also do not miss the first look.

In the first look from RRR, Alia Bhatt as Sita can be seen embodying all the old world charm in one frame. Dressed in a bottle green saree the actor can be seen sitting amid lit lamps that are lighting the frame in an ample amount of warmth. Soft curls tied in a loose pony paired with flowers are giving the right edge to the innocent gaze that Bhatt is posing with. Check the first look right here:

Period drama RRR stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charam, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and ensemble in pivotal parts. Based on North India under colonial rule. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The first looks that released had Charan resembling fire and NTR resembling water. The logo so far have been a clash of the two and are intriguing.

RRR was earlier planned to hit the big screens on July 30, 2020. The outbreak of Coronavirus led to an indefinite delay and the makers had to pull back. Alia Bhatt, after resuming work joined the team and shot for he schedule. Talking about working on the film to DNA, Bhatt said, “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” she said.

Elaborating further, RRR star, Alia Bhatt said, “I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej.”

RRR releases on October 13, 2021.

