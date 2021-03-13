Nidhi Bhanushali may have left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019, but her character is still remembered by the fans with all the fondness. As Sonu Bhide, she replaced Jheel Mehta in 2012 and left the show after playing the character for 7 years.

Nidhi wanted to concentrate on her studies and that was her reason for leaving the sitcom. After she left, Palak Siddhwani replaced her and is currently playing Sonu.

Meanwhile, the 20 years old, Nidhi Bhanushali is quite active on Instagram and is exploring her singing talent these days. She has 651k fans on the social media platform where she keeps on entertaining them with her latest pics and videos especially the singing videos.

In a recent video, Nidhi Bhanushali is accompanied by her friend and both of them can be seen singing Amy Winehouse’s song ‘Why don’t you come on over’. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “In the immortal words of Amy Winehouse, “Can you believe I was(n’t) drunk while singing this song!”

“Use earphones for a better experience :)” she added

In November last year, Nidhi was in the news for her bi*ini pics from Goa vacation. Talking about the same, she had told ETimes TV, “It’s just my life. I am putting pictures of the things I do, like everybody else does. Surprisingly, I started trending. Now, that’s funny because there are so many important things instead to talk about in today’s times. There is so much happening in the country and people find time to talk about my bikini pictures for some reason. I even spoke to some of my friends and we really found it hilarious. It also makes me angry a bit.”

Meanwhile, recently TMKOC’s Babita Iyer actress Munmun Dutta shared a short video on Instagram in which she introduced us to her ‘cute babies’. Those babies were nothing but puppies who were showing a lot of love to her. In a video, we can spot four beautiful puppies wagging their tails and showing their affection to the actress.

Munmun Dutta captioned it as “My playdates (heart emojis).”

