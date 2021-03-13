Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one daily soap that has won a lot of fan following over the years. The storyline, the characters or Gokuldham society, everything has found a perfect place in our hearts. But one of the USP’s of the show is the sweet flirting between Jethalal and Babita Ji. But did you know there was once a time when Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta were not on talking terms?

Yes! You heard that right. Dilip and Munmun may look a lot of fun on-screen, but it looks like something did not hit on the right note between them, and things got worse. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to reports in Spotboye, an incident took place on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah wherein Dilip Joshi wanted Munmun Dutta to click a picture with his friends who paid him a visit on the sets. Apparently, it was his friends who requested the actor to persuade the actress for one.

But Munmun Dutta was not too keen on getting a picture clicked, and that left Dilip Joshi’s friend disappointed. The actress’ behaviour left Dilip infuriated.

“Jethalal told Babita that she had cast a wrong impression of their unit to the world. He also told her that she should stop throwing attitude for smallest reasons,” a source told the portal.

Well, this off-screen banter sure must have left Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta on a not so good talking terms. But that never affected their on-screen affection. This incident happened a few years back, & we hope that things have been sorted by now between the two.

What do you have to say about this incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

