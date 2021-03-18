Amazon Prime Video today announced the much-awaited second season of the comedy series, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, starring India’s most loved comedian Zakir Khan, in the lead role. Created by Zakir Khan, directed by Shashant Shah, and produced by Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment, the show promises to give viewers worldwide, a heavy dose of laughter starting 26th March 2021. The second season of this light-hearted entertainer also features Sunny Hinduja, Zakir Hussain, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh, Onima Kashyap, and Alka Amin.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a fun comedy series based on Ronny Pathak (essayed by Zakir Khan) who leads a double life. To the world, he is the nephew of the local MLA (Vidhayak) and likes to think of himself as a youth leader, but in reality, he is a jobless, 26-year-old. The first season which won the hearts of viewers explored Ronny Bhaiya’s adventures as he gets stuck in multiple situations, because of this big lie. The season ended with the truth being revealed and Ronny coming face to face with the MLA. This time Ronny has his eyes set on a bigger career goal but finds himself stuck in complicated situations like a new rivalry and an interesting love triangle. The new season promises to be an adventurous one, packed with more lies, more challenges, and more rib-tickling laughter.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video said, “At Amazon Prime Video, it is our endeavor to bring to our customers the best in comedy and serve them with the perfect dose of laughter. We have a long-standing partnership with OML and together we are committed to presenting some engaging and interesting comedy formats to our audiences. Zakir is a very natural comedian and audiences love his sincere and distinct brand of humor. Viewers across the world have showered immense love on the first season of the show, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on a Season 2 with Zakir and the entire cast of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.”

Zakir Khan, Creator and Lead Actor of the series, said, “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a story that is very close to my heart. We received an overwhelming response to the first season followed by thousands of requests from fans to bring Ronny Bhaiya back to their screens. We have worked really hard to create the second season and are back with more of Ronny’s adventures and a lot more fun and laughter. I have enjoyed collaborating with Amazon Prime Video on titles like Haq Se Single, Comicstaan and especially on Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare and I am thankful to them for believing in my ideas and for giving me the platform to showcase my content”

Speaking about Season 2 of the show, Dhruv Sheth, COO, OML Entertainment said, “We have a strong association with Amazon Prime Video which has been a brilliant platform for home-grown comedy, expanding its reach across the globe, to over 240 countries and territories. We are glad to be back with the second season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, after a hiatus of 3 years. We are confident that viewers will enjoy this simple and light-hearted comedy and Ronny’s antics once again.”

