Munmun Dutta is not just popular on TV, she knows how to rock Instagram and YouTube as well. While the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress keeps her Insta fans hooked with her glamorous pictures and videos, on YouTube she regularly posts Vlogs which are a huge hit.

Advertisement

Munmun Dutta is close to hitting 500k subscribers mark on YouTube. And to treat her fans, the gorgeous actress recently posted a BTS HELLO 2021 Vlog. We have all seen the new year event hosted by YouTube already. It was hosted by comedian Zakir Khan who also interviewed MD.

Advertisement

In the BTS Vlog of the event, Munmun shares how she is “Super Duper Duper Excited” about the event. The video also shows the Babita Ji of TMKOC getting ready for Hello 2021 and having all the behind the scene fun. Watch the video below:

Munmun Dutta also took to Instagram to inform her fans about the latest Vlog on YouTube. She further raised their excitement by sharing a series of pictures of her look from the event. “New Video about the Behind the scenes of HELLO 2021 shoot with @youtubeindia and @zakirkhan_208 is out on my YouTube channel. Please go and check it out.” she captioned the post.

We must say, she looks breathtaking!

Earlier, we had shared a viral video from Hello 2021 event in which Zakir and Munmun can be seen interacting. In the video, Munmun is seen asking Zakir about the proof of being a NASA scientist. The fun starts when she tells him that she will make biryani and he must show how he can launch a rocket. In no time, she finds out that the joke has landed in a totally opposite way it was meant to be. What follows is too much fun and an Instagram channel has given it even more hilarious take by adding Akshay Kumar & Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s reaction. Take a look below:

Isn’t that hilarious?

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Vijay’s Master To Take A Huge Opening, Would It Be Able To Challenge Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1? – OTT Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube