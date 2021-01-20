Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not just popular on TV but always keeps on trending on social media as well. The videos of the show and its memes keep on floating on Instagram and people love sharing them with friends. The star cast of TMKOC especially Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji enjoys a huge fan following on Insta.

Advertisement

And hence we can only imagine the Dhamaka Munmun Dutta along with famous YouTube comedian, Zakir Khan can create on the internet. The two big names of small screen recently collaborated for a YouTube show name Hello 2021: India.

Advertisement

Munmun and Zakir both brought out their fun side for the fans and it was a rare treat to see them together on screen. But something happened which grabbed a lot of eyeballs and has become a meme topic as well. A video clip from the show is going viral in which Munmun is seen asking Zakir about the proof of being a NASA scientist. The fun starts when she tells him that she will make biryani and he must show how he can launch a rocket. In no time, she finds out that the joke has landed in a totally opposite way it was meant to be. What follows is too much fun and an Instagram channel has given it even more hilarious take by adding Akshay Kumar & Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s reaction. Take a look below:

Isn’t that hilarious? What are your thoughts on this?

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta is living her life to fullest with a newly started vlogging channel. She’s highly active when it comes to posting new content and recently, she introduced us to her lunch date.

It was recently when Munmun posted a new vlog where she was seen enjoying a day out with her mom. She revealed it to be her first outing in restaurant post-COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, the actress introduced us to her mom. In the video, Munmun was seen enjoying a Mexican lunch with her mom. Post enjoying tasty food in Mumbai’s restaurant, she along with her mom have a fun time at Juhu beach.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Reacts To Rumours Of Fallout With Kiku Sharda On The Kapil Sharma Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube