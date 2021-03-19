It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Bigg Boss 14 could not create the same magic on the TV screens like it’s previous seasons. Many fans went on to say that this season was kinda boring. But, the one contestant who brought life to it was non-other than Nikki Tamboli. Be it the glamour factor or her ‘never give up’ spirit; she definitely knew how to win everyone’s heart. And now we have a piece of good news for all her fans.

Nikki may soon be seen in yet another reality show. The diva herself gave a major hint about the same, and we are sure that all her fans will jump with joy after listening to this.

Nikki Tamboli is on fire after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. She has already shot for a peppy number for Meet Brothers. If reports in Spotboye are to be believed, then we will next see the diva in another reality show. Although she did not name the reality show, her quirky hint was enough for all the fans to guess. Check out the video below:

Nikki Tamboli was giving an interview to VJ Andy, who asked her about her future projects. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant said, “I may also do a reality show again. I am not gonna name it. Not so soon.” But when she was asked to give a clue, she went on roaring like a lion.

Even a child can guess that it is Khatron Ke Khiladi as lion indicates Singham, and Singham indicates Rohit Shetty, who is also the host of this stunt-based reality show.

Well, Nikki Tamboli’s fans are already very excited about the news and have been sharing this video. However, we have to wait for the official announcement.

Other than her work, Nikki recently made headlines for hitting back at Rahul Vaidya’s fandom, who trended the hashtag ‘Nikki Tamboli Aukat Mein Reh’. To which she replied by posting, “Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! Hmmmm! Yeh bhi paid Karwaya hai?”

