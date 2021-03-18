The widespread #MeToo movement has brought many predators to the spotlight. Not just that, trouble was also for a few who went too over the top with their comments about the movement and were across the line to be misunderstood by many. One such Hollywood biggie to have received backlash for his comments was none other than our very own Superman, Henry Cavill.

It was back in 2018 when the #MeToo movement was at its peak, and the environment around the same was intense. In came Henry Cavill in one of his magazine interviews and made some controversial remarks about the movement. The Blue Boy Scout said that he is now afraid of ‘chasing’ and wooing women as he is a public figure, and might be termed a rapist. And this is where it all went wrong. Read on to know exactly what the actor had to say.

Talking to GQ Australia, Henry Cavill said, “There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman,” he said. “There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that.”

Henry Cavill went on, saying, “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something.’ So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked,’” he said. “But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen? Now? Now you really can’t pursue someone further than, ‘No.’ It’s like, ‘O.K., cool.’ But then there’s the, ‘Oh why’d you give up?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, because I didn’t want to go to jail?’”

Well, there were too many problematic things at the same time in the quote and netizens were quick to point them out. Henry Cavill was called out in no time and severally backlashed at. Soon after realising the magnitude of his politically incorrect statements, Cavill was quick to issue an apology. He said that he did not aim to hurt anyone or sound insensitive. The actor said that he held and continues to have women in high regards. But the harm was already done.

