Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey came as a shock to many viewers and certainly left the royal family surprised. The explosive interview came at a time when Prince Philip’s health wasn’t steady.

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revelation invited a lot of flak from netizens for speaking up against the royal family while Prince Philip remained in ill health. However, the two had a contingency plan in place in case his health had worsened. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Gayle King on her show Gayle King in the House revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had plans to postpone the interview’s airing if anything unfortunate happened to the Duke of Edinburgh. The CBS This Morning host also said that the interview “was done and was scheduled” before his hospitalisation.

Reportedly, Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on February 16. He was undergoing treatment for an infection. The Duke of Edinburgh was discharged after a month and headed back to Windsor castle. Meghan Markle also addressed Prince Philip’s health during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she reached out to the Queen to “check in”. After learning about Prince Philip’s hospitalisation, Meghan said, “I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check in.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey led to an uproar on social media as many netizens began dissing the royal family for their racist behaviour. The interview seemingly becomes one of the biggest highlights of the year. The interview will also go down in history because of the couple’s honest and open accounts as they spoke against the royal family.

Must Read: Christopher Nolan In Talks To Direct A Marvel Cinematic Universe Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube