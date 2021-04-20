Do you ever feel like living in your fantasy house inspired by your favourite shows and movies? What if we told you that there’s an AIRBNB apartment inspired by FRIENDS show in California and you could actually rent it and live there with your BFFs. Isn’t that amazing?

If you’re someone who is obsessed with the show like we are, it could be a perfect weekend getaway for you and your friends.

To start with, the living room is inspired by Monica’s iconic apartment in FRIENDS with a kitchen and bedroom decked outside. The house has a purple colour door with a yellow framed peephole just like how it’s shown in the show. The living room also has a couch that has a Central Perk logo and has Phoebe’s guitar placed adjacent to it.

The whole FRIENDS inspired AIRBNB apartment has paintings from the show featuring the cast – Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

The apartment also has little details that you can’t ignore but notice like – Joey’s soft toy Hugsy, their foosball table and a soft toy chicken.

Take a look at the video here:

Isn’t that mind-blowing? We wish we could stay there even just for a night.

And if you’re wondering how much would the apartment cost that sleeps two people for a night, the rent is £278 which would come around 30K (29.2K to be precise) in Indian currency.

Well, keeping in mind the current scenario of the world with an ongoing global pandemic it doesn’t seem like we would be able to visit this FRIENDS inspired AIRBNB anytime soon. But we can only hope and pray that everything gets better and then we can all rent the apartment and have fun here!

What are your thoughts on FRIENDS inspired AIRBNB? Would you want to stay here with your friend? Tell us in the comments below.

