Jennifer Aniston keeps grabbing eyeballs for her personal life very often. Her love life has always interested her fans ever since she got hitched with Brad Pitt. But after their divorce, fans only hope for them to reunite someday. But, today, the actress is breaking the internet with the news of having a child.

Well, before you draw any conclusion, let us tell you that Jennifer is not literally having a baby but is planning to adopt one. Isn’t that sweet?

We all are aware that Jennifer Aniston has been keeping busy these days as she is shooting for the much-awaited FRIENDS: The Reunion. The bond that these actors share is lovely, and we are sure that there must be a lot of talking behind the camera. Well, according to reports in TMZ, Aniston has opened up about her adopting idea with her ‘FRIENDS’.

The portal has suggested that Jennifer Aniston has made the big reveal to her FRIENDS that she is in the process of adopting a baby. However, putting an immediate end to the rumours was Jen’s rep, who stated to TMZ that the baby rumours are “false and never happened.”

Anyway, whatever the truth, maybe we like how these guys share everything about their personal lives with each other just like they would in the popular sitcom.

Meanwhile, along with some leaked images, the official Instagram page of Friends shared a tease snap from the sets of Friends: The Reunion, revealing that the cast had wrapped filming. “That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion,” the caption excitedly read.

For the unversed, Friends: The Reunion was filmed at the original Stage 24 soundstage (where Friends used to be filmed with a studio audience with the iconic fountain making an appearance as well), which is located on Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, over the span of 3 days. When Friends: The Reunion will premiere is yet to be revealed.

