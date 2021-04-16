Over the years, we have always admired FRIENDS show for always being there for us. But have you ever imagined that how it would be if the storyline would have been a little different? A fan-edited video is doing the rounds on social media where Chandler dies and Monica, Joey drown their sorrows in drugs.

The episode is titled ‘The one where Chandler dies’ and is available on YouTube.

The show FRIENDS stars Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

The episode starts with Chandler meeting with an accident and dies. Later, Monica and Joey are drowning in sorrow because of his loss and have become drug addicts.

Although later, Chandler’s spirit does come back but his friends couldn’t see or talk to him. Imagine him saying something and his friends not laughing at his sarcasm or joke, that’s enough to make Chandler lose his sh*t on anyone. Haha!

Later, Chandler starts his spooky behaviour and starts making his friends realise that he’s with them there.

Although after his friends try to bring him back using paranormal activity and successfully does so but for a short while. He comes to say his goodbyes to all of them and it was emotional.

The last scene is when all his FRIENDS stand by the window in Monica’s apartment, watching the snowfall remembering Chandler. That moment will strike you real hard and we assure you that!

Watch the full episode here:

That’s heartbreaking. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, the FRIENDS reunion episode is already shot in New York a while ago and the pictures of sets were doing the rounds on social media – the iconic couch, fountain and Monica’s apartment, it all seems to fresh in our memory like it was just yesterday that they aired the last season of the show.

What are your thoughts on ‘The one where Chandler dies’? Tell us in the comments below.

