No one can argue the fact that Marvel’s phase four is more illustrious than any other line up right now. While we wait for all the sequels and prequels to the know films, the MCU has taken an effort in introducing a new superhero, as the trailer of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has been dropped yesterday. Starring Simu Liu, the trailer has marked the actor’s birthday and is being hailed right now.

Shang-Chi saw to comic debut in 1972 but never got the on-screen translation. The teaser that hit shores yesterday, has Simu Liu as the titular hero drawing back to his past as he is sucked into the orbit of The Mandarin, with Tony Leung. The trailer has enough action and a very intriguing background score. While sharing the same, Simu had an emotional note about Asian representation and turns out fans have fallen in love. Read on to know what Twitterati has to say about the same.

The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings teaser is been praised by the netizens, who are not just impressed with the content, but also with the fact that an Asian man leading a high budget Marvel project. A user wrote, “Ever since #ShangChi was announced back in July of 2019, I’ve been patiently waiting for footage to come out. After seeing the trailer today, I’m BEYOND excited. Can’t wait to see this in theatres September 3rd!”

Another wrote, “Shang Chi Looks Amazing As Simu Liu And This Teaser Right Here Shows That Marvel Isn’t Messing Around With The Movie, Awkwafina Is Soo Funny As Always And I adore her, Amazing Fight Scenes And Combat- Can’t Wait For This Movie. Shang Chi- Welcome To The MCU.”

What has also intrigued the fans is Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’s background score. Fans have even compared it to Black Panther’s BGM which was the best Marvel had ever done. A user wrote, “I swear I’m gonna freak out once @Marvel confirms it’s @JacksonWang852 voice on that song in the Shang-Chi trailer!! I know that voice anywhere, CONFIRM IT!! #MarvelStudios #ShangChi #JacksonWangxMarvel.”

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is set to hit the screens on September 3. Tell us your review of its teaser in the comment section below.

