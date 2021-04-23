American television sitcom, FRIENDS, is one of the most popular television shows of all time. The show contributed to the pop culture landscape like few shows manage to do. Even though the show ended in 2004, it doesn’t feel like the sitcom ever went away thanks to syndication and Netflix.

It has been 25 years since the first episode of the show was aired and all the characters, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Joey Tribbiani, Gunther, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler has stayed with us now. While its actual writing was some of the sharpest and snappiest in sitcom history, many memorable moments from FRIENDS came in the form of improvised, unscripted, and otherwise unplanned moments that were left in and became a part of television history.

Much has been said about Chan-Chan Man’s sass, witty and quick one-liners. Most of the times his lines were self-deprecating or directed at his best friend and roommate Joey. Sometimes his snarky comments were ad-lib. Interestingly, even the show ended with his sarcasm.

For the unversed, during the last episode of FRIENDS, the gang were prepared to leave the apartment for the last time. Monica and Chandler were ready to take their twins to the new house in Westchester. Knowing this would be the last time the six would be together, Rachel asks Monica and Chandler if they’ve got time for a final coffee in the coffeehouse before going to the house. Mathew Perry says he knew she means Central Perk but couldn’t help and sarcastically says “where?”. This dialogue was not in the script, Matthew came up with. Even though it ended on a sarcastic note, it was a sad one.

Recently, the much-awaited FREINDS reunion special has completed filming. The official Instagram account of the sitcom confirmed the news. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the reunion special to be aired.

So what did think about Chandler’s sarcastic one-liners in FRIENDS? Let us know in the comments.

