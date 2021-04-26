Ever since J.J. Abrams announced the Superman Reboot, the world has not been the same. Leave, aside the fact that he has decided to not make Henry Cavill reprise the role (which was evil as per fans), the most shattering news was that the mantle no longer belonged to Clark Kent. Yes, you read that right. If you are reading this news for the first time, welcome to the heartbreak club.

But if the makers have taken such a drastic decision, there must be a change for good and one that will leave us all awestruck. There have been reports that J.J. Abrams Superman Reboot will have an African-American take the Blue Boy Scout mantle in the movie. And if the most latest update about the same, the new Supes is inspired by none other than the former President Of The United States, Barack Obama. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

As per the reports until now, it is being said that J.J. Abrams is wanting to bring a new Superman in the reboot. We have seen Clark Kent for so long and almost forgot that there are many in the parallel universes. The new Supes considered by Abrams is said to be Calvin Ellis, the Superman of Earth-23 in the comics. Ellis is one of the most interesting Blue Boy Scouts out there.

As per We Got This Covered, it is said that Calvin Ellis was written in the comics in recent times, and he was in touch with our real world. Superman Ellis was inspired by former US President Barack Obama. Created in 2009 by Grant Morrison and Doug Mahnk, Calvin was not just the Supes of his Earth but also the President Of Unites States. Now that is an interesting twist in the tale. Are we ready for this? A big Yes!

Meanwhile, the cast for Superman Reboot has made a loud buzz already. Michael B. Jordan, the sexiest man on Earth, has already expressed his wish to play the character. Well, we can’t agree more than he makes a great Supes. Go for it, Jordan.

