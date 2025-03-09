Ben Stiller had high hopes of bringing a presidential touch to ‘Severance’ Season 2, but things didn’t quite pan out as he envisioned.

The executive producer and Hollywood veteran had set his sights on none other than Barack Obama for a special role in the eerie Apple TV+ series, with his plan being to have the former president lend his unmistakable voice to the Lumon building’s introduction video.

Ben Stiller says Barack Obama turned down an offer to be in ‘SEVERANCE’ as the voice of the Lumon building Although Obama is a huge fan of the show, he turned out the offer due to a busy schedule (via: @JimmyKimmelLive) pic.twitter.com/8LnJ3jBkaD — ScreenTime (@screentime) March 4, 2025

A Long Shot Request Reaches Barack Obama’s Inbox

Stiller, however, didn’t have a direct line to Obama. Instead, he pulled some strings, reaching out through a mutual connection who had access to the politician’s lawyer.

“I didn’t ask him in person, I knew someone who knew his lawyer and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email,” the actor said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week. So I wrote an email to him saying like, ‘Hey we have this show,’ whatever. And like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama.”

And much to the surprise of the 59-year-old, the response wasn’t the green light he had hoped for as Obama politely declined, citing an overbooked schedule.

Keanu Reeves to the Rescue

With Obama unavailable, the production team being clearly disappointed but undeterred, found a replacement, one that might be just as unexpected.

Enter Keanu Reeves. The John Wick star ultimately stepped in to voice the ominous Lumon video, bringing his signature calm-yet-commanding presence to the role and according to Stiller, the choice worked out in a surprising way.

“He’s just like the most warm, inviting voice,” Stiller said of Reeves taking on the role instead. “I don’t know if when you see the building and you hear his voice, you necessarily think immediately that it’s Keanu, but then I think you have this just innate feeling.”

Barack Obama & Michelle’s TV Future—But Not How You’d Expect

While Obama may have sidestepped the world of dystopian office drama, he and his wife, Michelle, could still find themselves in the television spotlight, just under very different circumstances. Whispers of a “secret” divorce have sent media executives into a frenzy, with major networks reportedly scrambling to secure tell-all interviews.

“There is going to be a real rush to bag their signatures for interviews and the figures are going to be at least $10million and that’s each,” a TV insider said. “Obama recently picked up $1.2million for three speeches on Wall Street so $10million to talk about his marriage and how that was conducted within the pressure cooker of the White House doesn’t seem such bad value. And Michelle will also be offered a similar amount.”

“Oprah Winfrey will be front of the queue if Michelle agrees to blab about the break-up,” the source added.

Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! 32 years together, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with. pic.twitter.com/04t41YYfN6 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2024

Speculation about the couple’s relationship has only intensified following Obama’s solo appearances at key events, including Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Trump’s inauguration. Behind closed doors, there are even claims that the former first couple is already negotiating the division of their assets to avoid a messy legal battle.

