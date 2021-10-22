Tom Holland has become one of the most successful young stars across the globe. The actor is all set to go a notch higher with Marvel-Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and the world is waiting. But before that he has yet another surprise for his fans in India, and it is the Uncharted trailer. The actor also has a message for his fans in the country.

Advertisement

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

Advertisement

The trailer has created a good buzz amid Tom Holland fans and they cannot wait to see the. Young star take over the big screen with Uncharted.

In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in the dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

Must Read: Is Kristen Stewart Up For Playing Joker To Robert Pattinson’s Batman? The Spencer Star Is Breaking Silence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube