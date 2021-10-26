Iron Man is perhaps one of the coolest superheroes ever. MCU fans can never forget the moment of watching Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr, build a suit out of scraps and then fight the evil while at the same time keeping his charm and charisma. Even though a lot of it was CGI, several other parts were made in real life, which, as per some reports, weighs around 85 to 100 kgs.

Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fans not only adore the 19 awesome superhero suits, but some even like to have a life-size replica of their favourite version. However, owning it came with a price for a man in the UK after some people mistook the suit as a person hanging from the window.

Advertisement

As reported by Manchester Evening News, recently the UK police were called to an apartment after neighbours mistook a man’s life-size Iron Man statue for an emergency situation. “I was asleep in bed when I got a call from the concierge to say the police were on their way up… I jumped out of bed in a scare. I just totally panicked. I had police, paramedics, officers all come in,” the homeowner said.

The police and the paramedics went to the homeowner only to be revealed that it was a £14,000 (Rs. 14,46,148) life-sized Iron Man statue. According to the report, the owner purchased it shortly before the COVID-19 lockdowns. The homeowner said, “I switched on the lights, and within minutes they realised it was the Iron Man sculpture, and they just said ‘wow’ and ‘that’s cool.'”

He continued, “The next thing they were taking selfies with it… It seems surreal now, but at the time, it was really scary.” After the whole situation was diffused the police took photos with the statue and suggested the homeowner move it to avoid the same confusion in the future.

Robert Downey Jr has fought several people as Iron Man in many different MCU films like the Iron Man series, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. No wonder his suit has become famous worldwide.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh (Not So) Quickly Went On From Looking Like Father Brad Pitt To Mother JLo & It’s Unmissable!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube