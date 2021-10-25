The cast of Eternals has been promoting the film with full enthusiasm and giving us major fashion goals with their extraordinary red carpet looks. Last night, Angelina Jolie shared the red carpet with her daughter Shiloh and Zahara for the film’s Rome premiere and we are amazed by how much Shiloh has changed and from Brad Pitt’s spitting image now she looks like one of her mother’s, no kidding there.

While the fans can’t get over how beautiful Angelina looked in her Versace dress, we can’t help but notice how her daughters are all grown up and supporting their mother at live events.

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet with her daughter Shiloh and Zahara in Rome for the premiere of Eternals and wore a sparkling gown by Versace. The gown was metallic and strapless and she literally shined through the red carpet like no one else. And what drew netizens attention was Shiloh’s uncanny resemblance to her mother while she looked like her father Brad Pitt a few years ago.

Remember when we wrote how Brad Pitt’s picture from 1988 looks like a spitting image of his daughter with Angelina Jolie, Shiloh? Read the article here.

Now let’s take a look at Angelina Jolie along with her daughters on the red carpet:

Both Shiloh and Zahara have taken the best traits of their parents including their fashion choices.

As soon as their pictures went viral, a netizen reacted to it and commented, “My goodness Shiloh looks just like her. They are even making the same face. Love Zahara’s dress.” Another user commented, “They Even have the same smile pic.” A third user commented, “Shiloh looks just like her mom… though I can totally see her Dad in her too.” A fourth user commented, “Omg Shiloh 💜.”

What are your thoughts on Shiloh changing from father Brad Pitt’s resemblance to mother Angelina Jolie’s? Tell us in the comments below.

