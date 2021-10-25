Marvel president Kevin Feige along with the rest of the executives, plotted to convince Sony to drop The Amazing Spider-Man 3 plans. Long before Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies came out, Andrew Garfield was the spidey superhero. While Garfield got to play the role in two films, The Amazing Spider-Man and its second part, more instalments never made it to the big screen.

Along with the follow up of the movie, Sony was also planning to release a Sinister Six spinoff. The new book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is spilling a lot of beans about the Studios. It also shares the reason behind having no movie beyond Garfield’s second spider-flick.

As per one report, the book tells a story about how the top MCU executives and Kevin Feige swooped in an off-campus retreat to come up with a top-secret plan for getting to play with Spider-Man once again. What this means is that the Studio employees were tasked with trying to find a plan on how to introduce the character in Marvel in a reboot instead of continuing with Sony’s plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

“With no time to spare, Kevin Feige announced an ‘all hands on deck’ situation: Every executive producer at Marvel studios had to be a part of a secret, two-day-long, off-site retreat, held in a rented hotel space in Santa Monica,” the book states. “No one else at Marvel Studios was told about what they were doing, just that it was a ‘get-together.'”

The book further read, “In that closed room, two questions were posed: If there were an opportunity to broker some kind of deal with Sony, how would it work? And if they leveraged something like a five-picture deal, what stories would they want to tell?”

The five-picture deal was made into six, while Marvel was able to convince Sony to use the character for the trilogy. Along with that came Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Kevin Feige has also been several steps ahead of its competitors, which is one of the many reasons behind the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for its release on 17th December.

