Alec Baldwin is in the news for days after he accidentally shoots cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of the western movie ‘Rust’. The incident has not only shocked netizens but film and TV actors too are numb. In an interview, the cinematographer’s father Anatoly Androsovych doesn’t blame the actor but says people who handle guns on the set should be responsible.

Advertisement

Along with the cinematographer, the prop gun injured director Joel Souza. Fortunately, the filmmaker survived after being treated for his injuries. The team was filming the forthcoming Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch, south of Santa Fe, New Mexico when the tragedy occurred.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Sun, Anatoly Androsovych, the father of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, blame ‘Rust’ movies armory team who handed Alec Baldwin a loaded gun, he said, “We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief. But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.”

As of now, Anatoly Androsovych is in constant touch with his daughter, Halyna Hutchins’ husband Matthew. The late cinematographer’s mother Olga and sister Svetlana are currently organizing their visas for the US, to join Hutchins’ husband and nine-year-old son, Andros.

Anatoly further said, “The little boy has been very badly affected, he is lost without his mother. Matt will decide if legal action is going to be taken.”

Alec Baldwin is himself in shock after the unfortunate incident, the actor took to the microblogging site and issued a statement, wrote, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and.”

He added, “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Talking to the same media portal, Halyna Hutchins’ sister Svetlana Androsovych slammed the makers for their negligence, she said, “How was this negligence allowed by such a team of professionals? This is just such an absolutely absurd coincidence. I don’t know where the investigation will lead, but there are so many guesses. Could this all be a set-up? What was it? It’s so hard to say. God only knows what happened, it’s just so incredibly hard to live through it. The only thing we want right now is to be there with my mum next to Halyna’s husband and their son to make sure he feels our support.”

A week before the fatal incident, several crew members of Joel Souza directorial ‘Rust’ had shared their concern about the gun safety on the film’s set. Before Halyna’s death, the team had already experienced three accidental gun releases. Including an instance where Alec Baldwin’s stunt double accidentally fired two rounds of what he thought was a “cold” gun.

Must Read: “Don’t Be Sh*t”, Daniel Craig’s Advice To The New James Bond Who Takes Over After Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube