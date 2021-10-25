Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has shared his thoughts on DCEU’s The Batman’s trailer. Starring Robert Pattinson, it is an upcoming film on the Caped Crusader and is directed by Matt Reeves. Even though it is a standalone film, with no connection to DC whatsoever, it will have several of the characters from the comic, like Catwoman and The Penguin.

The first look of the film showed a rugged Dark Knight, who is much darker than the rest ones before. The film will also focus on the detective aspect of the comic book more than anything. While the fans are going gaga over the trailer, Marvel’s CEO also has some words to share about it.

Being the boss of the biggest Hollywood franchise, which makes several superhero films and series based on comics each year, Kevin Feige admires any good character turned into a movie. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about The Batman trailer, Feige highlighted Jeffrey Wright’s performance and that of actor Andy Serkis.

You can watch the trailer here:

“I thought it was great, and I thought Serkis was great, and everybody was great. And Jeffrey Wright, our Watcher, is great. I am beginning to think it’s Jeffrey Wright’s world, and we live in it,” Kevin Feige said while talking about The Batman trailer. Wright will appear as the famous Commissioner Jim Gordon in the Warner Bros. film.

Other than that, he is also in Marvel’s What If…?, Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die, while also voicing the Dark Knight himself in Batman: The Audio Adventures. Meanwhile, Andy Serkis isn’t doing too bad for himself either as his third directorial, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, landed a pandemic-high opening weekend.

It is not only MCU CEO Kevin Feige who has praised The Batman trailer, along with him is Justice League director Zack Snyder, who also appreciated the whole cast and crew while calling the trailer “awesome.”

