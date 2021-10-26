Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo aka, the Russo brothers, are the most successful creators in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The duo has directed Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, each of which is better than the next. They also gave the MCU fans a perfect ending to the Avengers franchise.

Even though they were highly successful, both commercially and critically, Joe and Anthony haven’t worked on any other Marvel project since Endgame. Moreover, it was recently revealed in the new Marvel book that the brothers almost quit the studios before the Civil War.

Not only did they not quit, but now the news of the Russo brothers joining the MCU has been making the rounds. As per the reports in the book ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,’ it is mentioned that Joe and Anthony “softly retired” from the MCU after Avengers: Endgame mostly due to making films under their banner (AGBO).

However, the MCU book further adds that “there’s an expectation that someday they’ll work with Marvel Studios again.” The Russo brothers also give the reason why they would want to work with the Studios again. As per the report, Joe Russo says in the book that the Kevin Feige-led outfit is made up of the best collaborators they’ve had in Hollywood.

“We laugh a lot, and that’s really important. We all have a very similar sense of humor, and we spent a lot of time making jokes with each other and enjoying each other’s company during very long, difficult hours—whether in the story room, on set, or in the edit room.” Joe said.

He further added, “Everyone’s very supportive and encouraging of one another. You can’t undertake something as significant as the two most expensive movies ever made, back-to-back, without that kind of environment. You just wouldn’t survive. There’s no other way through it than with warmth and laughter.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Russo says, “It starts with their very specific passion for the material. That’s a big part of it. Because of the connectivity they have between what they do, what they say, what they think, and the actual work—it’s all in synchronicity. It’s all connected. For as hard as these movies were to make, the process with them could not have been easier.”

Regardless of giving the Marvel fans Avengers: Endgame and the other three films, the Russo brothers can see working with the MCU again in the future.

