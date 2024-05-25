BBC nature presenter Chris Packham called out global pop sensation Taylor Swift over her “absurd” use of private jets. UK’s Daily Mirror reported that Chris Packham implored Taylor Swift to stop using her private jets and even suggested that the singer consider selling some of her planes to minimise her impact on climate change.

Chris Packham is an avid environmental campaigner and award-winning wildlife photographer best known for presenting the BBC nature series Springwatch since 2009. Packhan recently spoke out after Taylor Swift sent a cease-and-desist order to silence social media blogger Jack Sweeney, who shared a log of her international jet use.

Sweeney, a vocal critic of Swift’s Private jet usage, shared on social media that the singer travelled 178,000 miles on two private planes in 2023. Taylor Swift also allegedly made a one-day round trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Superbowl final earlier this year while in the middle of her Ears tour.

Chris Packham, 63, explained to the Mirror that Taylor Swift’s recent legal battle with Jack Sweeney was a wasted effort and instead argued she should use these planes less often and reduce her impact on the climate crisis. Packham indicated Swift missed an opportunity to make a powerful environmental statement by announcing to the world that she would curtail her private jet usage after Sweeney’s revelation.

Packham said, “We know that private jets are the single greatest contributor when it comes to jet aviation fuel and the least efficient because they’re carrying one person.”

The Springwatch host added, “So [Sweeney] called her out, and she ­threatened to sue him. And I just thought: ‘You really missed the trick there, Taylor’. What you should have said is: ‘You’re right, times have moved on. I’ve got to change my practice. I’m going to sell my private jets’.”

Packham said the singer, who is clocking up plenty of air miles while performing in the European leg of her Eras Tour in May 2024, should consider alternatives and set an example for her global audience.

