Not Dazzler, But Taylor Swift To Play This Blonde Superhero In A New MCU Series? Deets Inside

So, are you ready for it? Swifties, it’s time to get your tickets to Comic-Con because Taylor Swift is doing something with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s driving the internet crazy. After years of rumors circulating that Taylor Swift had been roped in for the role of the singing superhero Dazzler, there was no turnout. Fans are now shifting their gage, and something might come true about her years-in-the-waiting collaboration with MCU. Miss Swift met up with the top boss, Kevin Feige, and sources claim it was a very successful meeting. Reports also suggest that she could be saying yes to playing the role of this blonde superhero, and it is not the Dazzler. Everything we know so far about her possible entry into the MCU.

Taylor Swift, presently touring Europe with Eras, has a history of being associated with superhero movies, most notably the eagerly awaited Deadpool and Wolverine trilogy. Fans, though, appear to be most excited about her portraying Dazzler.

According to Insider Daniel Richtman, Taylor Swift and Kevin Feige recently had a “productive discussion, and they are discussing a role in the MCU.” Although the singer of Cruel Summer has long been the subject of fan speculation regarding her possible casting as Dazzler, the recent meeting doesn’t necessarily prove it; she might be working on something exciting.

There are theories concerning Taylor Swift‘s fascination with superhero movies. Dazzler is mentioned as a possible fit because of the character’s musical background. Swift could be interested in playing a role, given her background in television and movies.

But with all the new updates, it seems like the Dazzler theories might be half and half. The creators of the MCU are reportedly working on a series called Blonde Phantom. And they are thinking of casting Swift as the lead character. The comic’s protagonist was Louise Grant, who worked as a detective’s secretary during the day and as a superhero who battled crime at night.

Taylor Swift is currently on her wildly popular “The Eras Tour” across the globe. She was previously connected to the upcoming Marvel project “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which will star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The singer was reportedly being considered for the role of Dazzler.

So, if Taylor still appears in Deadpool and Wolverine as Dazzler, her meeting with Fiege could be about extending the role after so much buzz. But there have been no confirmations yet. Addressing the rumors, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds told Screen Rant, “Anything can happen, and that’s sort of what I love about this universe.” The essence of Deadpool is surprises.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes out in theatres worldwide on July 26, 2024.

