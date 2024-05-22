New Denzel Washington Movie 'High and Low' Breaks An 18-year long hiatus with Spike Lee

With the release of High and Low, Denzel Washington can finally end his nearly two-decade-long career drought. The film, a remake of the 1963 Japanese classic of the same name, is directed by Spike Lee and began production in March 2024.

Following his initial breakthrough in the 1980s with a prominent part in the popular hospital drama St. Elsewhere, Washington established himself as a legitimate cinema star in films like Mississippi Masala and The Mighty Quinn. Since then, he has gained much of his notoriety as a performer in feature films, receiving ten Academy Award Academy Award nominations and winning two.

High And Low marks Denzel Washington & Spike Lee’s first collaboration since Inside Man

With the release of High and Low, Denzel Washington and Spike Lee will work together for the first time in eighteen years since Inside Man (2006). Before then, the pair was well-known for their regular collaborations, having initially partnered on the romance drama Mo’ Better Blues in 1990. After his tenure as Dr. Philip Chandler on St. Elsewhere concluded in 1988 after 137 episodes, that movie was among the first to star Washington. He then frequently worked with Lee on projects like Malcolm X (1992) and He Got Game (1998).

Washington and Lee’s partnerships offered the star a diverse range of roles and genres to explore. These roles not only put him in front of legendary co-stars like Angela Bassett, Jodie Foster, and John Turturro but also allowed him to portray a complex parent, a steely detective, and a real-life historical figure.

What makes this collaboration so enticing?

There are many reasons to be excited about Washington and Lee’s reunion, but the main one is that their past partnerships have been successful from a critical and business standpoint. They also finished with their biggest hit, Inside Man, which remains Lee’s highest-grossing film and Washington’s seventh-highest. Malcolm X was Lee’s third-highest-grossing film, with He Got Game coming in at nine and Mo’ Better Blues at eleven.

The renowned filmmaker and the Oscar-winning performer have yet to discuss any future collaboration, but as of now, we will take this reunion as a win after Inside Man.

