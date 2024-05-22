If you love Selling Sunset and Buying Beverly Hills, Netflix has another real estate show set in the British Capital. Buying London follows property mogul Daniel Daggers and his team of DDRE Global agents as they work to sell luxurious properties in posh locations of the city.

Apart from deals in fancy properties in Mayfair and Holland Park, the show will also delve into the agents’ personal lives, promising a heavy dose of drama. Want to know more about the ambitious real estate agents selling million-pound homes in the show? Here are all the details about the cast of Netflix’s Buying London.

Daniel Daggers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Super Prime (@daniel_daggers)

One of the most sought-after real estate agents in London, Daniel Daggers, is the owner of DDRE Global. Born and brought up in London, Daggers started his career by dealing in studio flats and has come a long way in his 26-year journey in the industry, selling £5 billion worth of estate. The 44-year-old, who likes to call himself ‘Mr Super Prime,’ was named the UK Property Advisor of the Year in 2019. Having previously worked with Knight Frank, Daggers founded DDRE Global in 2020, forming a team of talented agents. He also enjoys a substantial following on social media, with over 23k followers on LinkedIn and 65k followers on Instagram.

Juliana Ardenius

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JULIANA ARDENIUS (@julianaardenius)

Juliana Ardenius, the in-house interior designer at DDRE Global, will raise the glamour quotient for the show. She started her career by participating in the Miss Teen Universe pageant before venturing into interior design. Juliana has decorated over a thousand properties and deals with elite clients. She is expected to stir up a lot of drama in Buying London, as her crush on a married fellow agent will be a highlight of the show. Juliana frequently posts her work, along with her own pictures, on Instagram, where she has over 16k followers.

Lauren Christy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Christy (@lifeoflaurenchristy)

Hailing from South Africa, Lauren Christy is one of the top-selling agents at DDRE Global and an old friend of Daniel. She is touted to be a confident lone wolf who likes to get out of her comfort zone and push her limits. In her career, Christy has managed house sales in both South Africa and the UK. Her friendship with Daniel is going to cause a scandal in Buying London, as other agents feel that she is getting undue advantage with prime listings from the boss. Check out her Instagram here.

Oliver Hamilton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Hamilton | Real Estate Advisor | DDRE Global (@olihami)

Oliver Hamilton, aka Oli, is known for his connections in the real estate scene. A posh agent, Oli is a smooth talker who knows how to get his way in high society. A reformed party boy, he is now happily married to makeup artist Avia Solomon, but his marriage will get a lot of attention in the show as a flirty colleague constantly hits on him. With his tall, dark, and handsome looks, Oli sometimes receives an advantage in his work and might soon see a surge in his Instagram following owing to his appearance on the show.

Olivia Wayne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wayne (@oliviajwayne)

Olivia Wayne is the one who likes to stay away from all the drama and usually becomes the voice of reason for her colleagues. As a former journalist and Sky Sports presenter, her job at DDRE Global is to create content for the firm. She is happily married to DJ Zeb Wayne. Apart from content creation, Olivia also takes a keen interest in fitness, health, and fashion, as is evident from her social media.

Rasa Bagdonaviciute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasa Bagdonaviciute (@rasa.bagd)

Rasa Bagdonaviciute is one of the newer agents at DDRE Global, who is very opinionated and does not shy away from putting across her point of view. She describes herself as a hustler who makes sales with the help of her elite connections. Rasa has made it clear that she is least interested in bonding with her colleagues, and Oliver Hamilton is the only close friend she has in the firm. Interestingly, Buying London isn’t the first time Rasa has appeared on a reality show. In 2023, she had a brief stint on Channel 4’s Selling Super Houses, the experience of which she also shared on her Instagram.

Reme Nicole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reme Nicole (@remenicole)

Reme Nicole is the youngest member of the team, being just 21 years old, and describes herself as the ‘baby’ of the office. She is well-versed in technology and social media and works as an advisor at DDRE Global. With her bubbly personality, Reme attracts high-end clients and is always striving to be in the good books of Daniel. She has a massive following on TikTok and is also fairly popular on Instagram.

Rosi Walden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosi Walden | Luxury Property & Lifestyle (@rosi.walden)

Rosi Walden, who previously starred in Made in Chelsea, is an ambitious realtor with knowledge of not only London but also international markets. She is ready to lend an ear to her colleagues when they go through a rough phase but is also very competitive and does not like it when another agent gets a major chunk of big listings to sell. Rosi considers Oli to be her friend and also shares a good rapport with Reme and Rasa. She has over 40k followers on Instagram.

Alex Bourne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Bourne (@alexleebourne)

Like other real estate shows, Buying London is also going to feature a rival agent in the form of Alex Bourne. Though he has been a friend of Daniel for years, the two compete in the real estate market to grab the best listings. Alex is the founder and director of DDRE Global’s rival firm, London House. He has described himself as a foodie and a proud father on his Instagram, where he has over 5,000 followers.

Buying London premieres on Netflix on May 22.

