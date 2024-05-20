Young Sheldon: 10 Best Episodes Ranked

While Young Sheldon initially became popular as the prequel of The Big Bang Theory, the show eventually carved its own niche and made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Showcasing the life of a young Sheldon Cooper and his family in East Texas, the CBS series is a perfect blend of humor, emotions, and familial themes.

Now that the series has come to an end after seven memorable seasons, many of you would want to revisit the best moments from the Iain Armitage-starrer. So, here is a list of the 10 best episodes of Young Sheldon, ranked based on their IMDb rating.

10. Season 4, Episode 1: Graduation

IMDb: 8.0

The episode where Sheldon graduates from school is counted among the best episodes of the show, not just because of Sheldon’s academic growth, but also because of his character development. Sheldon, who is mostly confident about all things, has a moment of doubt about himself after taking the title of class valedictorian. As the prodigy starts to worry if he is ready for college, he finds solace with Missy and only focuses on her while delivering his speech. The scene left many teary-eyed, making Graduation one of the most heartwarming episodes.

9. Season 2, Episode 8: An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius

IMDb: 8.0

Sheldon’s grandmother, Meemaw, wins a video game at a bowling tournament and gifts it to him. At first, Sheldon is hesitant to play the game as he thinks it is for kids. However, Meemaw hopes it will make their relationship stronger, and her plan works as the two fall in love with the game and bond over it. Meemaw and Sheldon have some heart-touching, and sometimes hilarious moments, together, which gives the episode a feel-good vibe.

8. Season 2, Episode 5: A Research Study and Czechoslovakian Wedding Pastries

IMDb: 8.0

In this episode, Sheldon and Missy participate in a university research study on twins; meanwhile, George and Meemaw face off in a heated argument over parenting styles. As Sheldon and Missy’s unique differences emerge, it leads to some humorous and sentimental moments. At the same time, Mary tries to reconcile everyone by baking Czechoslovakian wedding pastries.

7. Season 7, Episode 9: A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby

IMDb: 8.1

Sheldon learns that a paper he co-authored with his former tutor has been published, but his family does not pay heed to it. On the other hand, Mary is more excited to know that Missy has gotten an A on her project. While Sheldon struggles to explain his accomplishments to his family, he also makes the tough choice between MIT and CalTech. Meanwhile, Georgie has his own struggle going on as Audrey advises him to speak properly in front of CeeCee.

6. Season 3, Episode 21: A Secret Letter and a Lowly Disc of Processed Meat

IMDb: 8.2

The season 3 finale features Sheldon finding a hidden CalTech acceptance letter in Mary’s drawer and confronting her. Mary tells him that she does not want him to make a drastic move and keeps the letter hidden. After a conflict arises in the family, Sheldon agrees to work with Dr. Sturgis, which seems a closer and more realistic option. The episode wonderfully captured Sheldon’s parents’ concerns for his future, making it a memorable watch.

5. Season 6, Episode 22: A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring

IMDb: 8.4

In this season finale, Sheldon and Mary prepare for a summer in Germany, but their family has a devastating experience as a tornado hits the city. Georgie gives Mandy an engagement ring, which sparks a fight about the wedding between Mandy and her mother. At the same time, Missy, who is upset with her family, changes perspective due to the tornado. The emotional connections shown between the characters amid a natural calamity make the episode a favourite among the audience.

4. Season 2, Episode 22: A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast

IMDb: 8.6

Another season finale on the list, the episode follows Sheldon, who waits for the Nobel Prize announcements and invites his entire school to watch. On the other hand, his family faces reality checks as Meemaw learns about Dr. Sturgis’ past, and George Sr. and Georgie argue over cable TV. The episode showed the emotional growth of Sheldon, leading to the viewers falling in love with the character.

3. Season 7, Episode 14: Memoir

IMDb: 9.1

The series finale sees Jim Parsons returning as adult Sheldon and writing his memoir, describing his childhood and family. It ends with young Sheldon beginning his new journey at CalTech. The episode is a rollercoaster ride filled with emotions that serve as the perfect conclusion of the epic seven-year journey of the series.

2. Season 7, Episode 12: A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture

IMDb: 9.2

While it was already known that George might die in the series, as the plot point was revealed in The Big Bang Theory, his death in the 12th episode of the final season still left the audience in tears. Just as Sheldon prepares to move to college, George has a heart attack and passes away. While the whole family breaks down, Sheldon has difficulty processing the news.

1. Season 7, Episode 13: Funeral

IMDb: 9.5

Part one of the series finale, Funeral, showcases how the family copes with George’s loss. At the memorial service, Sheldon gives a speech expressing regret over how he should have given one last message to his dad before his death. However, adult Sheldon confesses that he never gave the speech but loves and misses his father deeply. The episode’s representation of how different people deal with grief pierced through the hearts of the viewers, making it the show’s highest-rated episode.

