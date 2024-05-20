Trying Season 4 On Apple TV+: Release Schedule, Plot, Cast & More

Nikki and Jason are back with a whole new bunch of parenting struggles! Trying Season 4, the next instalment of the acclaimed British comedy series is arriving on Apple TV+ soon. The show is headed in a fresh direction in the new season, with a six-year time jump.

The couple will now have to navigate new challenges as they raise their young children. Want to know when new episodes of the show air? Here is all you need to know about the release schedule of Trying Season 4, along with its plot and cast.

Trying Season 4: Release Schedule

Trying Season 4 is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024. Like the previous instalments, the new season will also feature eight episodes, with the first two episodes released together as a part of the premiere. The show will then follow a weekly schedule, with one new episode coming out every Wednesday until July 3rd. The complete release schedule is as below:

Episode 1: May 22nd, 2024

Episode 2: May 22nd, 2024

Episode 3: May 29th, 2024

Episode 4: June 5th, 2024

Episode 5: June 12th, 2024

Episode 6: June 19th, 2024

Episode 7: June 26th, 2024

Episode 8: July 3rd, 20224

Trying Season 4: Plot

In Trying Season 4, the storyline fast-forwards six years after the events of the third season’s finale. Nikki and Jason are now experienced adopters who live happily with their children, Princess and Tyler. However, the couple is set to face new issues as Princess, now a teenager, starts longing to connect with her birth mother. Meanwhile, Tyler gets into fights at school and becomes an unpopular kid.

“In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years to discover that Nikki and Jason are experienced adopters who have built a lovely little nuclear family enriched by an extraordinary support network. However, as their teenage daughter, Princess, starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills,” reads the show’s synopsis.

Trying Season 4: Cast

Esther Smith and Rafe Spall reprise their roles in the new season as Nikki and Jason, respectively. On the other hand, the children have been recast owing to the time leap. Scarlett Rayner replaces Eden Togwell as Princess, and Cooper Turner stars as Tyler, replacing Mickey McAnulty. In addition, Sian Brooke will once again star as Nikki’s sister, Karen, and Darren Boyd will reprise his role as Karen’s husband, Scott.

Trying Season 4: Trailer

The official trailer for the new season was launched by Apple TV+ in April this year, which can be checked out below:

