Taylor Swift Was ‘Desperate’ To Date Prince Harry? Wild Past Rumours Resurfaced When Swift Declined Meghan Markle’s Podcast Invite Even After ‘Personal Letter’!

There has been so much hoopla around Taylor Swift’s dating life, and her new album Tortured Poets Department once again puts her personal life on the magnifying radar. But did you know that back when Prince Harry was single, there were rumors that Taylor was ‘desperate’ to date him? Yeah, they sound wild, but these rumors might not sound too wild after Taylor Swift declined Meghan Markle’s personal podcast invite and after Markle attended the Era’s tour concert solo! Here’s why the internet thinks so!

Meghan Markle and Price Harry’s relationship has made news worldwide, but before he was a dutiful husband, Harry was quite the charmer and known to have dated famous stars from Hollywood. And apparently, he was also on the radar of Taylor Swift, who, according to past wild rumors, was trying hard to date him. Well, those rumors have no basis, but Prince Harry and Taylor have never shared the room, and fans have concocted wild theories about the same. And Taylor Swift snubbing Meghan Markle’s invite has also raised red flags that there might be some truth to the speculations.

Before they parted ways, Markle hosted a podcast called Archetypes. Reports claim that Markle had written to Swift requesting her to be featured on the podcast. Still, the singer rejected the offer via a representative, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

However, Meghan Markle still attended the Era’s tour alone. While Prince Harry and Taylor Swift never dated, she has been known to be friendly with Prince Willaim, even singing with him at a gala in 2013.

Taylor and the Prince also have friends in common, namely British singer Ellie Goulding. But according to the internet, this rumor is almost 12 years old. Right after her breakup with Connor Kennedy and Harry Styles, these crazy rumors did the rounds. But it turns out they had no natural substance.

According to a report in Hollywood Life circa 2013-14, Taylor had her eyes set on Prince Harry. The report said, “ The country cutie is aiming high and has decided that she wants to date Prince Harry! The hot royal, 28, is visiting the United States this May, and Taylor, 23, has got intentions. The star is “desperate” to meet the Prince. Because she loves his “ginger hair and English accent,” and she thinks he would be an improvement on her ex!

This was in her heyday when Taylor was linked to all the eligible men in her age group. But as much as fans would have wanted Taylor to have a royal rendezvous, it did not happen. Her relationship with British men shifted to actors and singers, but no Prince.

The Blank Space singer is currently riding the success wave of her new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, which has broken multiple streaming records. And Swift is currently dating NFL player Travis Kelce. The two have been happy, healthy, and going strong as the love story unfolds right before our eyes.

On the other hand, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have been married for over six years now and are parents to a little boy, Archibald, and a little daughter, Lilibeth.

