Taylor Swift recently released her 11th Studio Album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19. It has already surpassed Swift’s most significant sales, as per recent records. After creating Spotify history, the album has made a record in terms of sales. The album has 31 songs, and it crossed a million units in the week. It was her own album. Scroll below for more.

The songstress announced the album in February during the Grammys. She surprised the fans by dropping the album on Friday. She doubled the excitement by dropping another set of songs that day and revealing it was a secret double album. The anticipated album has a total of 31 songs. Needless to say, as soon as the songstress dropped the album, people started guessing who the lyrics were aimed at. From Joe Alwyn to Matty Healy and Travis Kelce, people have allegedly spotted Easter Eggs about them all.

According to Billboard’s report, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department sold an earth-shattering 1.4 million copies in traditional album sales in the United States. It happened on the first day of its release, as per the initial reports of the data tracking firm Luminate.

The media outlet further reported that the 31 songs on The Tortured Poets Department garnered 243.4 million official on-demand audio streams in the US on its release day. The single ‘Fortnight’ featuring Post Malone is leading with over 18.4 million streams at the time of writing this report.

Taylor Swift previously held the record, and it was for her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). It tallied 1.653 million units in its first week in November last year. The album has been sold across CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital download versions, making it the single-largest sales week for any Taylor album. Her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) sold 1.359 million copies.

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is streaming on all platforms.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

