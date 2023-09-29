Rapper and songwriter Post Malone is content on keeping his private and professional lives apart, as the musician has said that he wants to actively avoid giving his daughter any spotlight, as he doesn’t want her to be influenced by fans or media in making her decisions.

Speaking with CR Fashion Book, the rapper, 28, opened up about his decision to keep both his 16-month-old daughter and his fiancee out of the spotlight.

“I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready,” Post Malone told the outlet.

“We live in such an interestingly semi-connected world where everybody is a phone call away, but you lose a lot of the intricacies and nuance of being with the person and seeing what’s actually happening”, People magazine reported.

Post Malone is exploring a new brand of fashion with his baby girl and getting her ‘everything camo’. “It’s so fun and I love seeing how far with her mom I can push it. Like, see if I can get her a tiny little night vision helmet and stuff like that,” the actor said.

And while he’s a laid back dad, he does have some worries, like the toy Maybach she recently received as a gift.

“It’s scary because her grandpa got her a little Maybach and she loves it. It’s terrifying because I’m like, ‘You don’t like this car. You want something with better gas mileage, you want something that’s a little cheaper…,’ he joked.

Post Malone welcomed his daughter in May 2022 as the artiste made the announcement while appearing on an episode of Sirius XM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’, during which he also dropped the news that his longtime girlfriend, whom he hasn’t identified publicly, is now his fiancee.

