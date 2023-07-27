The loyal fans of Post Malone have been worried about his health for quite some time after the musician was clicked with a significant weight loss a few months ago. The Internet ever since has been claiming that Malone has been on hard drugs like cocaine. However, the singer-songwriter, in a fresh interview, squashed all the rumours saying that he has never done hard drugs in his life. This quickly started a meme fest on social media. Scroll down to know what all the Internet said.

Post Malone, in his earlier interview, has revealed that he only smokes weed but has also done mushrooms. The award-winning crooner, on Instagram, recently shared a picture of him where he appeared to gain some weight and looked healthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Post Malone’s hard drugs controversy, in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, as per The Daily Mail, the singer stated, “I mean, first off, I shouldn’t have to really justify anything to anyone, but I appreciate the concerns that people… But then it just goes… It goes from like, Hey, I hope he’s fine. But then the rumor starts that I’m doing hard drugs, which I’ve never done in my entire life.” Malone continued, “But now if I do drink and I’m not doing a show or recording… And yeah, that’s another… I have a very hard time expressing myself via recording if I’m not a little f***ed up.”

The Circles hitmaker, in his latest interview, further stated, “It’s a good spot now because if I’m not recording or I’m not talking to people or if I’m not doing shows, I really do drink just to have fun. It’s having a beer with my dad or with my bud.”

Having said that, Post Malone also added that he has done shrooms saying “they affected my short term memory…Maybe it was just a stint of habitual overuse. Daily.”

Social media users pounced on Post Malone as one person said, “Dawg… Post Malone is always on drugs, that’s how he got his tattoos.” Another user stated, “Post Malones logic: “well cocaine is a powder so it can’t be a hard drug.”

An individual shared, “Lmao and I’m a white man. See, we can say anything we want but it is not always factual. Post Malone is a drug user. Cocaine is a hard drug. Bye.” One added, “Post Malone was on hard drugs while making this statement.”

The next one tweeted, “He basically saying he never did coke, meth, or heroin. Everything else he considers “recreational” (mushrooms, X, weed, lsd, peyote, etc..)” One user posted, “If Post Malone claims he’s never done hard drugs, then I must be the one hallucinating every time I see those face tattoos.” And, one concluded, “I think he means he’s never found it hard doing drugs.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Tom Cruise & Paramount Clashed Over Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One & Part Two’s Ever Increasing Budget, With Former Eventually Landing At $290 Million: “Had To Hit The Pause Button”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News