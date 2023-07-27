Kylie Jenner and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou have been friends for a very long time, and the two have made several public appearances together. However, off-late Kylie Jenner has been called out as a lesbian as many on the Internet claimed that the social media star is dating Anastasia, whom she fondly calls as Stassie. Kylie now took the matter in her own hands as she cleared the air on the matter in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Kylie Jenner has also been in the headlines after she admitted that she did go for a b**b job at the age of 19 in the year 2017. The reality star, who has been denying the surgery for years, also added that she won’t like it if her daughter takes the same route someday.

Speaking of Kylie Jenner clearing the air on her lesbian rumours, as per the publication Today, Jenner in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, stated that people started to think she was dating after she posted a photo of hers along with Karanikolaou kissing one another on Valentine’s Day. “Oh, my God, isn’t it so funny that everyone thinks we’re dating these days — when we get a little alcohol in our system, that we just like to kiss each other and stuff?” Jenner tells Karanikolaou, to which the latter replies, “Yeah, I know,” then asks why people think it’s “so weird” that they’re “obsessed with each other.” To this, Jenner replies, “I don’t know,” noting that her comments section was filled with claims as “We know you guys are having s*x.” Jenner then clears the air, saying, “And we’re not”, also adding, “I wish we were.”

Take a look:

In the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the former lover of rapper Travis Scott also explains that she has known Anastasia Karanikolaou since they were 12 or 13 years old and is one of her oldest friends.

Kylie Jenner continues, “It would’ve been easier if I was s*xually attracted to you”, to which Karanikolaou replies, “So easy. It would’ve made life so easy.”

During her confession, the social media star adds that Karanikolaou is like her “sister” and they have been through “so much” together.

In a 2021 interview, Karanikolaou spoke about her friendship with Jenner revealing she met the latter at a Barnes & Noble before they later reconnected at a middle school friend’s sleepover. At the time, Karanikolaou stated, “We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever.”

