Dennis Quaid has recently opened up on quitting his addiction and how he struggled through the phase. The 69-year-old star turned to Christianity after overcoming his cocaine addiction in 1990, and Dennis believes that it’s ultimately saved his life.

Dennis turned his life around after having a sudden realisation that he was headed for disaster. He shared: “I remember going home and having kind of a white light experience that I saw myself either dead or in jail or losing everything I had, and I didn’t want that.

Dennis Quaid told PEOPLE: “I’m grateful to still be here, I’m grateful to be alive really every day. It’s important to really enjoy your ride in life as much as you can, because there’s a lot of challenges and stuff to knock it down.”

He continued, “I was in a band, and we got a record gig … They broke up the night they got it, and they broke up because of me, because I was not reliable.”

The star was raised as a Christian but he became truly passionate about his faith following his struggle with addiction.

Dennis Quaid is now releasing a new album, called ‘Fallen: A Gospel Record For Sinners’, which touches on his personal experiences and his faith.

He explained: “I grew up at the Baptist church; I love the hymns that I remember from being a kid. The songs are self-reflective and self-examining, not churchy. All of us have a relationship with God, whether you’re a Christian or not.”

Meanwhile, Dennis Quaid previously opened up about his addiction, revealing that he was using drugs on a “daily basis during the ’80s”.

Speaking to Megyn Kelly, he shared: “I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s, and there was a completely different attitude about [cocaine] back then. It was even in some movie budgets. But I kept roaring on.

“I was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the ’80s.”

