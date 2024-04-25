Just Imagine Taylor Swift Singing Jai Ho or Chaiyya Chaiyya? That is what fans and netizens expected when they first saw music maestro AR Rahman‘s post congratulating Taylor Swift. The Oscar-winning musician congratulated Taylor on the release of her new album, and fans have lost their cool, thinking that this might lead to a collab. The hashtag AR RahmanXTaylorSwift has been trending at the top of X (formerly Twitter). Here’s what fans have to say!

Rahman took to the social media site X to share his congratulatory messages for Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department and said All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT @devrajsanyal #TaylorSwift #TSTTPD

And all it took was one post to spark a frenzy on the internet, fans flooded the comments sections with requests and demanded a collaboration between the two. A fan wrote, “Legend recognizes legend!” A fan asked, “Which song is your favorite?” Boss! What! Collab and all… is it something new,” read another comment.” Even Swifties were excited about Rahman’s tweet. “Oscar-winning music director from India wishing Taylor Swift makes my day,” wrote a Taylor fan. “Now collab and break Spotify,” suggested another fan. And one fan just wrote, “Collab When?”.

Rahman’s appreciation for Taylor is not entirely new. In a past interview, the Legendary musician praised Taylor while talking to an international radio station. He said, “Whatever she wants! If she wants a dance number, it will be a dance number; if she wants a romantic number, it will be a romantic number. She writes the lyrics anyway!”

AR added, “If people take the power of music to do good things, it is great. Michael Jackson had the power to do that. He has done a lot of charity concerts and philanthropic work in Africa. It is nice to see Taylor attaining that. She has gone through so much, got cheated and made a comeback. Taylor is a good case study and inspiration for musicians.”

Swift, too, reciprocated her admiration for Rahman long ago. In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Taylor Swift said, “I have heard a lot about AR Rahman. I think he is a fantastic musician. His music touches the soul. I would love to hear him live in performance once.”

The Tortured Poets Department has already broken multiple streaming records. In less than 12 hours, “Poets” smashed the record for the most-streamed album on Spotify in a single day this year, the company announced on Friday. Poets crossed 313 million streams on its debut day. In contrast, with 59 million streams, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter is the second-biggest debut ever.

So, even though we might not have an AR Rahman and Swift collaboration yet, we can always keep our hopes up! Weirder things have happened in this pop culture multiverse!

