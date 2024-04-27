A lot is happening in the Royal estate, across the ponds. After shocking revelations about King Charles and Prince Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, news has once again shifted to Meghan & Harry’s ouster from the Royal Family. According to new reports, amidst the new scrutiny surrounding the Duchess of Sussex for being an incentive, Royal Experts reveal that she, & the Duke have been on an informational black from the family. Here’s what happened!

Meghan Markle was called insensitive when she announced her new business ventures amid the sensitive health conditions of Kate Middleton and King Charles. Now, Royal experts are revealing that there is a reason why Prince Harry and Meghan don’t know anything.

There were reports that significant changes had been made to King Charles’s funeral program because of his changing health conditions. While it is still unclear what the plans entail, it would not be surprising if Meghan and Harry were to play no significant part in it. However, Markle was allowed to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral after much speculation.

The Mirror quoted royal analyst Maureen Callahan as saying, “The only real thing that Meghan Markle and her husband have to merchandise is their connection to the Royal Family; it is the singular point of interest for either of these people.” Callahan’s opinions were shared with GBN America.

Prince Harry visited his father in the UK briefly after King Charles‘ diagnosis was revealed. According to reports, the meeting lasted only 45 minutes, and the Duke left less than a day later.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s health sparked public concern after she posted a video discussing her cancer diagnosis.

Chris Ship, the royal editor for ITV, provided insights into the siblings’ communication. Ship asserted, “Harry and Meghan have both communicated with their brother and sister-in-law, but they did so in private.” She continued, “What’s true, that we know, is that Harry and Meghan are now in a complete informational blackout. They have no idea what is going on with the health of Kate. They have really no idea, it seems, what’s going on with the King so she has really nothing to offer.”

A New York Post insider revealed, “They had no idea and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out.”

The insider continued, “This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused. The trust has been broken, and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them,” the insider concluded.

Even, though the drama continues within the royal family. There has been a spark of sympathy for both the royal’s health.

