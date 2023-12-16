Time and again, ‘Prince Of Wales’ Prince William is spotted sans his wedding ring on his left ring finger, while Kate Middleton never forgets to sport the significant piece of accessory she received from the Prince while exchanging vows in April 2011. To symbolize their union, Princess received a ring made of Welsh gold, and she’s often snapped wearing a sapphire along with a diamond ring. However, now the reason behind why Prince doesn’t wear a wedding ring has been revealed by a British website.

The Royal couple is co-parenting their three kids- 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis. Recently, they made headlines when they sent out their annual Christmas Card, in which the royal family came together to pose for a monochrome photo. Scroll down to know the reason.

According to the latest media report in Mirror, the reason behind Prince William not wearing a wedding ring is that he doesn’t own one. Yes, that’s true! The portal states that a month before D-Day, St. James Palace officially announced that the Prince would not be given a wedding ring on the day of the ceremony. The decision to forgo the tradition was simply because of his personal style preference.

The website quotes an insider from the Palace saying about Prince William, “He’s not one for jewelry. He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now. It’s all down to personal preference. Catherine will wear a ring fashioned from a lump of Welsh gold owned by the Royal Family that has been smelted down. The couple have both had a hand in the design. This is the ring Prince Harry will carry and hand over in the traditional way.”

In 2018, Royal commentator Eloise Parker stated that it is traditional for royal women to wear both an engagement ring and a wedding ring after they get married. However, it has never been traditional for royal men to wear one, which is why Prince Philip and Prince William also avoid the same.

On the contrary, ‘The Duke of Sussex’ Prince Harry wears a platinum band, which he received from Meghan Markle on their vows exchange at their wedding in May 2018.

