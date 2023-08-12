Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to stay way too relevant in the news for all these years. Well, thanks to the bombshell revelations of the Royal Family, people have let them feed the gossip to the press. But is it all fading away? According to a PR specialist, yes. It’s no surprise that all their ventures, be it the Spotify podcast called ‘Archetypes’ or Harry’s book, have tanked in a way that only leads to embarrassment. Now, an expert thinks that the two should have capitalized when their feud with the Royal Family was at its peak and that they owe their stardom to the same.

It’s no news that Spotify has shelved Markel’s podcast aside and will not renew it for a second season. After a bunch of lucrative deals, word in the market is that many brands are actively avoiding the Dutch and Duchess of Sussex. Where do they go from here? While they still have tricks up their sleeves, one media specialist thinks that the two could have built something great with the hype and attained a higher level of prestige. Let’s take a look.

PR expert Ryan McCormick has slammed the former Royal couple stating that the only reason why they got this far is because of the revelations they made about the Royal Family. He tells Express UK, “These two individuals are most well known for spilling the secrets of the royal family to which they owe all their fame and wealth. If they had capitalized on the momentum during peak interest with the launch of their Spotify podcast (which they blundered), a fashion line, some type of educational membership course, or something similar, Harry and Meghan could have attained a higher level of prestige.”

With their Spotify podcast axed and them being called “fu*king grifters” by an executive of the company, the two were left with Prince Harry’s book, which sold 37,000 copies in its first week but was not a big hit. The two are rumored to be producing a movie that falls under the umbrella of their whopping $100 million deal with Netflix.

Do you think the PR expert is right about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

