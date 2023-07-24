Prince William is “very much looking forward” to his trip to New York. The Prince of Wales is set to travel to the Big Apple in September when he’ll attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit – which will bring together Earthshot Prize winners and climate innovators from around the world – and the 41-year-old royal is already looking forward to his trip.

A source told Us Weekly: “Prince William will be attending the Earthshot Prize [Summit] and several other engagements and meetings while he is in New York for just over two days.”

Prince William hasn’t been on an official visit to New York City since 2014, but he’s set to be very busy during his upcoming trip to the US.

The insider shared: “William’s schedule will be very full, and he is very much looking forward to his trip across the pond.”

The future monarch was actually scheduled to attend last year’s summit. However, he cancelled his plans following the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Prince William previously revealed that he’s determined to “find the solutions to repair our planet”.

The royal urged young people to “keep demanding change, and don’t give up hope” at the first-ever Earthshot Prize at Alexandra Palace in London in 2021.

He said during the ceremony: “I want to say something to all the young people watching tonight. For too long, we haven’t done enough to protect the planet for your future – but Earthshot is for you.

“In the next ten years we are going to act. We are going to find the solutions to repair our planet. Please keep learning, keep demanding change, and don’t give up hope. We will rise to these challenges.”

The Earthshot Prizes were created by Prince William to reward people for trying to protect the planet.

