The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has been in the headlines for a while now, ever since he released his explosive autobiography, Spare. Apart from the memoir, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also opened up about their struggles while living with the Royal Family in their Netflix documentary, Harry And Meghan. Amid the ongoing drama in the Royal Family, a new report has revealed that the royals are worried about the Prince turning to alcohol again.

After dating for two years, Prince and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 in a royal affair. However, troubles in their paradise erupted soon as the family reportedly faced some inner issues. As a result, Meghan and Harry stepped away from their royal duties and moved first to Canada and then to California with their firstborn, Archie.

In the past, Prince Harry has often opened up about his issues with alcohol moderation. The Duke of Sussex once mentioned that he relied on alcohol and drugs to block out the pain of losing his mother, Princess Diana. Following the fallout and drama surrounding his new memoir, the Royals are now allegedly worried about Harry.

As per a report by The Globe, the royal sources suggest King Charles and his inner circle are worried that Prince Harry might take the help of alcohol to overcome stress. The sources highlighted Harry’s previous encounters with heavy alcohol intake and how he had problems with the same.

Several royal fans have reported the Duke of Sussex had a habit of misbehaving under alcohol influence. He once himself admitted that his security had to prevent him from getting a tattoo during his 2012 trip to Las Vegas.

Prince Harry was last seen interacting with Stephen Colbert on the latter’s The Late Show. As per various reports, the Prince looked tense but was later in a better mood after taking two shots of tequila.

