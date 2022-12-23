The Netflix documentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has created a lot of buzz and garnered a lot of eyeballs from all across the globe. It looks like the Netflix creation hasn’t gone well with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Reportedly, Kate is quite hurt after Prince Harry’s confession in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Baby Story. The couple made a shocking revelation that has not gone well with Kate Middleton.

The close source to Kate Middleton revealed to US Weekly, “She feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close.” On the other hand, Prince Harry’s elder brother Prince William is not planning to give his side of the story openly.

The source further added, “Kate Middleton is upset but Prince William is remaining dignified and getting on with the job.”

For the unversed, Kate’s reaction has come after Harry subtly pointed out that Prince William and Kate are not a good match in his documentary.

The six-episode series is available on Netflix. The first three episodes of the much-awaited Harry and Meghan docuseries debuted on December 8, followed by the second part with the final three episodes that dropped on December 15. The series gave a detailed insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life. From Markle’s time with the royal family to their fallout, the documentary revealed many shocking facts.

