James Cameron came back with the blue-skinned community of Na’vi after a long wait of 13 years, and the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is getting a positive reaction from the audience worldwide. But have you ever wondered how challenging it was for the makers to build a world which is so believable? The costumes in a film play a major role as they help in setting up the backdrop and make it more believable for people. Similarly, for Avatar, the costumes of the people of Pandora were very important, and recently, the designer Deborah Lynn Scott revealed some interesting details on the Na’vi attire.

Scott and Cameron worked together for the first time on Titanic, and since the duo has collaborated on Avatar [2009] and its sequel now, and they will also work together in the upcoming sequels of the franchise as well. The natives of Pandora wore unique sets of costumes, and it was quite a challenge for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Variety, Avatar: The Way of water costume designer Deborah Lynn Scott said that some of the Na’vi ensembles took over 200 hours to make. As the entire film is heavy on CGI and even the dresses were also created through VFX, the costumes and props were built before they were recreated using CGI.

As per the interview, Lynn Scott said, “Depends on the costume. It started with a lot of research and development that goes into it. But what did the character and scene dictate to me and to Jim? We followed a lot of the template of the first movie and took it to a higher and more complicated standard. With the Na’vi world, I think, on average, it took around 200 hours per garment. That was without the research time before that to decide if it was going to be a real shell, a 3D-printed shell or a laminate shell. We kept returning to the natural world and the natural shells because those are the ones that really give life. We found that all this magic of 3D printing, which we did in some cases to augment, wasn’t as good as what was real, handcrafted, sculpted by hand and individual bespoke pieces.”

Although the attires and many other elements were created through VFX, building them practically gave the graphics artists a better idea about the texture, material and rigidity of it; hence a fulfilling outcome is seen on screen. The first Avatar movie changed the entire experience for cinema-goers; the technology was not even that advance at that time, and now with better technology, James Cameron certainly took things up a notch.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water was released on 16th December. So far, the film has done well at the box office by making $555.9 million globally. It even recorded the second-best Tuesday of 2022 in North America, as per the Deadline.

For more such interesting details, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Did You Know? Lily Allen Declined To Play Her Real Brother’s Sister In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Due To A Disturbing Incest Scene

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News