Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the drastic changes in the DC universe, including scrapping Wonder Woman 3, Black Adam’s next venture, Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, and other recasting of other characters – fans have not been very pleased. Now, there have been quite a few speculations that after Henry Cavill’s departure, Warner Bros. Discovery’s stock market has fallen miserably. This has been stated by many fans to diss the newly formed DC universe team. Here’s how much truth is in there. Read more to know more!

The Witcher actor’s fans and the DC fans took Twitter by storm to prove their point about whether Henry’s departure has affected the stock market of Warner Bros. Discovery or not. However, if not the stock market at least the fandom has surely turned its back on the DC universe.

After DC’s new Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced Henry Cavill won’t be playing Superman anymore, fans have shown their utmost shocking reactions ever. However, as per reports, James Gunn removed Henry from the role because of removing the Snyderverse. Now, fans have divided where a part is dissing DC and Warner Bros. Discover and state their stock market. On the other hand, the other half mentioned that the stock market doesn’t work like that.

Home of DCU took to their Twitter handle and shared a few images to attest that “No… Cavill did not affect WBD’s stock market…” However, the fans are not okay to accept it.

One tweeted, “This is too funny First, CBMT thinks they know how the box office works, now they think they know how the stock market works too WB stock has been down since the pandemic, as a master of fact EVRRYTHING HAS. Y’all should do some@reading up in this and actually LEARN before.”

While another one penned, “The stock market is so much more complicated than one guy being dropped from not even the main part of a company dramatically affecting stock prices. Theres very few times where you can point to one specific incident that directly affected stock prices.”

Check out the thread here:

No… Cavill did not affect WBD's stock market… pic.twitter.com/oULAqM27ZT — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) December 19, 2022

After Henry Cavill took a leave from the DC universe, James Gunn took to his social media handle and addressed the differences created among the fans. He wrote, “A certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us.”

What do you think? Did Henry Cavill’s exit affect Warner Bros. Discovery’s stock market? Let us know!

