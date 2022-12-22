Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most versatile actors of Hollywood who hits the headlines quite often for mostly his personal life. Every now and then the Titanic actor gets linked with young models and actresses in romantic rumours. The same has happened with Victoria Lamas when the young model-cum-actress was spotted with Leonardo at a dinner event. Immediately it spurred dating rumours but here’s the truth behind it. Scroll below to read more about it!

Prior to this, Leonardo was linked to having quite a serious but under-the-wraps relationship with the model and actress Gigi Hadid. But not just her, The Wolf of Wall Street actor was also allegedly dating Camila Morrone. However, they had broken up in August, one month after the model became 25.

Now coming back to Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas’ dating rumours. Last night, the duo was spotted at a dinner in The Bird Streets Club. They were photographed separately at the dinner but later, they were seen getting into the same car. As the dating rumours spurred, a Hollywood insider broke the silence and cleared the air that the duo “are not dating”.

In a conversation with Page Six, the insider talked about Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas and said, “Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.“

Even though it seems the two of them are not dating, it seems that they have enjoyed each other’s company quite a bit. However, amid Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged dating rumours with Gigi Hadid, this new speculation came in as a shock for everyone. For those who don’t know, 23-year-old Victoria Lamas is the daughter of “Falcon Crest” actor Lorenzo Lamas.

Well, Leonardo DiCaprio is now setting a benchmark that he loves to be in a relationship with his partner till she reaches the quarter-century mark. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

